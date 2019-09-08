Eastbound Trans-Canada has reopened after semi rolled east of Highway 68
Cochrane RCMP have cleared the scene of a semi truck rollover on Highway 1, and the road has now been reopened to traffic.
Traffic had been detoured at the Morley Road exit
The rollover, just east of Highway 68, was blocking both eastbound lanes, police said in a news release. The truck was the only vehicle involved.
Motorists heading to Calgary were being rerouted at the Morley Road exit, to Highway 1A eastbound.
Update: Hwy1 approaching Hwy68, east of Scott Lake Hill, semi rollover has been cleared. All lanes have been reopened. (9:05am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/LPhcjHKsCO">https://t.co/LPhcjHKsCO</a>—@511Alberta
