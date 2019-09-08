Skip to Main Content
Eastbound Trans-Canada has reopened after semi rolled east of Highway 68
Cochrane RCMP have cleared the scene of a semi truck rollover on Highway 1, and the road has now been reopened to traffic.

Traffic had been detoured at the Morley Road exit

The rollover had been blocking all eastbound traffic. Motorists were being detoured at the Morley Road exit to Highway 1A. (Google maps)

The rollover, just east of Highway 68, was blocking both eastbound lanes, police said in a news release. The truck was the only vehicle involved. 

Motorists heading to Calgary were being rerouted at the Morley Road exit, to Highway 1A eastbound.

