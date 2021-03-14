Disappearance of 2 young girls being investigated as abduction: RCMP

Cochrane RCMP say they are seeking tips from the public to locate two missing children and two missing adults.

RCMP said five-year-old Leonine O'Driscoll-Zak and two-year-old Wyatt O'Driscoll-Zak are believed to be in the company of their grandmother, 68-year-old Therese O'Driscoll and their aunt, 38-year-old Alison O'Driscoll, all from the Cochrane area.

All four were last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. on March 12 at the children's home, which is a rural residence in Cochrane.

RCMP said the disappearance of the children is currently being investigated as an abduction involving the grandmother and the aunt.

Cochrane RCMP said the two missing young girls are believed to be in the company of their aunt, Alison O’Driscoll, left, and grandmother, Therese O’Driscoll. (Cochrane RCMP)

A spokesperson with RCMP said there were custody issues involved and there is not a "huge concern" for the kids' safety at this time.

Leonine and Wyatt are described as being Caucasian with blue eyes, slim builds and long blond hair.

Therese, the girls' grandmother, is described as being Caucasian with blue eyes, a slim build and medium-length grey hair.

Alison, the girls' aunt, is described as being Caucasian with blue eyes, a slim build and long brown hair.

Those with information are asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.