As smoke sweeps across Alberta, Cochrane works to protect town from wildfire

As smoke continues to sweep across Alberta from B.C., officials in Cochrane are continuing work on a multi-year process to protect the town from wildfire.

The town northwest of Calgary is in the second phase of working to become a FireSmart community.

Deputy fire Chief Shawn Polley said right now the town is planning for areas they identified as high-risk and close to combustible materials.

"In the wildfire threat assessment, we identified a number of hazards in the six open spaces, and there were recommendations in how to reduce the wildfire threat to life and property," Polley said. "It's a really great, exciting project for the town."

The six regions the town identified as high-risk are:

Riversong.

Bow Ridge.

GlenEagles.

Cochrane Heights.

The Ranch.

Sunset Ridge.

Polley said the town will consult with residents to pinpoint how much they need to thin brush, mow grass or chop down trees, as well as look at other factors like the types of trees that are planted and the design of pedestrian and bike paths.

"You can design pathways in communities to be part of a natural fire-break cycle and sometimes just the width of a three-metre paved or shaled bike path can make the difference between a fire stopping and progressing," he said.

In May, Kurt Alksne watched as a wildfire burned just across the Bow River from his Cochrane home. He said the town needs to protect itself from blazes like the wildfire threatening Waterton in Glacier National Park.

"Cochrane is specifically an area where we've got a lot of wildland surrounding us and a river valley going right through town," he said.

Kurt Alksne welcomes FireSmart measures in Cochrane, Alta. (Helen Pike/CBC)

GlenEagles resident Maureen Anderson welcomes the FireSmart measures in her community, and said wildfire season seems to be getting worse every year.

"I think it's definitely a good idea because I think we all need to be aware, especially because this season we have been inundated with smoke from other fires," she said.

A list of the 33 current FireSmart community projects across the province is available on the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta website.

With files from Helen Pike