RCMP investigate fatal stabbing in Cochrane

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Cochrane, Alta.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the Sunset Common area at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

A man was found injured at the home and pronounced dead a short time later, police said. A second injured man was taken to hospital.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and remained at the scene as of 6 p.m. Sunday, alongside forensic investigators.