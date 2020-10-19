Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigate fatal stabbing in Cochrane
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Cochrane, Alta.

Police remained on scene investigating Sunday evening

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Cochrane, Alta. (CBC)

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the Sunset Common area at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

A man was found injured at the home and pronounced dead a short time later, police said. A second injured man was taken to hospital.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and remained at the scene as of 6 p.m. Sunday, alongside forensic investigators. 

