Man arrested in shooting of German tourist near Calgary released without charge

The man arrested in connection to the shooting of a German tourist on Highway 1A west of Calgary has been released without charge.

"We know how much the public is interested, and wanting an update on this terrible incident, but we are mindful of not compromising our investigation" said Insp. Lauren Weare in an emailed statement.

"A solid investigation which will stand the tests of the court is methodical and takes time. We thank the public for their patience while our members focus on their tasks."

The man was arrested in Cochrane on Friday afternoon, and a black four-door Chrysler Sebring was seized by RCMP from the same residence.

A 60-year-old man visiting from Germany was driving in a Dodge Durango with his wife, son and son's girlfriend on Thursday when he was shot in the head near the Morley rodeo grounds — about 55 kilometres west of Calgary — causing his vehicle to veer off the highway and crash into a tree.

The Dodge Durango driven by a German tourist when he was shot in the head is seen on Thursday. (Darren Makowichuk/Postmedia)

The group was heading to Banff National Park at the time.

Highway 1A is a two-lane road leading to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

The victim was airlifted to hospital in Calgary, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Police say the victim remains in critical but stable condition and they are unsure of the long-term effects he will suffer, adding his family appreciates the public support they have received.

Police also said in a statement Saturday the driver of an RV who dialed 911 at the time of the shooting has contacted them again.

RCMP initially thought it was a case of road rage but said Friday they believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 1-403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.