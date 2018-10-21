Animal sanctuary issues plea for hay donations to get through the winter
'It’s definitely scary,' says the founder of the Free Spirit Sanctuary in Cochrane
A Cochrane, Alta., animal sanctuary has put out a desperate call for hay to get through the winter.
Free Spirit Sanctuary founder Sandie Hucal said weather conditions meant animals had to transition from grazing to hay earlier than usual this year, and the winter hay supply she hoped to buy fell through.
"With the drought, they had it grazed down in August. And then we got snow on Sept. 12 and it just kind of carried on from there," she said.
"The prices are high and we're absolutely needing more hay than normal here."
The sanctuary houses 17 horses, four donkeys, and a few cows, sheep and goats — and the rescues go through about 10 to 12 bales of hay each day.
"I'll do whatever I have to do to make sure everybody has the food they need and nobody's being rationed … just some things have come together to make this a tough year to source the hay, and more fundraising activities just haven't covered the cost this year," Hucal said.
Hucal said it will cost at least $10,000 to buy enough hay to get the herd through the winter.
She said it's "uncomfortable" to ask for help for the first time in the sanctuary's 10-year history, but she doesn't feel like she has a choice.
"The prices are just so crazy this year. It's definitely scary. I can't imagine anything worse … falls like this are difficult to deal with when you know how many people can't afford to feed their animals," she said.
"I can't spend too much time thinking about it because it's too upsetting."
Information on how to support the animals is available on the sanctuary's website.
With files from Terri Trembath
