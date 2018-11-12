Southern Alberta crash involving stolen pickup truck sends 5 to hospital

RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for information about a serious crash Monday morning involving two pickup trucks — one stolen — that sent five people to hospital.

Coaldale RCMP say a couple from Yukon were heading south on Highway 4 when their vehicle slammed into the driver's side of a black Chevrolet truck that entered the road from Highway 845 in an unsafe manner. It happened shortly before 8 a.m.

The two people in the white truck, both in their 70s, were taken to hospital in Lethbridge with minor injuries. However, the man was later taken to Calgary when his injuries were found to be more serious.

The black truck, which had been stolen in Lethbridge, had three passengers: two men and woman, all in their 20s. Police say the men got out of the truck shortly after the accident, making it hard to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.

The woman in the truck was flown to Calgary via STARS air ambulance with serious head and internal injuries.

The men were taken to by ambulance to hospital in Lethbridge.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the crash to call them at 403-329-5080 or contact Crime Stoppers.