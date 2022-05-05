Canadian Natural Resources first-quarter profit more than doubles
Calgary company earned $3.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw its first-quarter profit more than double compared with a year ago, helped by higher oil and natural gas prices.
The company said it earned $3.1 billion or $2.63 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.38 billion or $1.16 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Product sales in the quarter totalled $12.13 billion, up from $7.02 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
Daily production, before royalties, averaged 1,280,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, up from 1,245,703 in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted net earnings from operations amounted to $2.86 per diluted share, up from $1.03 per diluted share in the first three months of 2021.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.54 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?