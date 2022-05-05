Skip to Main Content
Canadian Natural Resources first-quarter profit more than doubles

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw its first-quarter profit more than double compared with a year ago, helped by higher oil and natural gas prices.

Calgary company earned $3.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.'s Horizon site, about 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta., includes a surface oilsands mining and bitumen extraction plant, and on-site bitumen upgrading. (CNRL)

The company said it earned $3.1 billion or $2.63 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.38 billion or $1.16 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Product sales in the quarter totalled $12.13 billion, up from $7.02 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Daily production, before royalties, averaged 1,280,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, up from 1,245,703 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net earnings from operations amounted to $2.86 per diluted share, up from $1.03 per diluted share in the first three months of 2021.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.54 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv

