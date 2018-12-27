CN lining up partners to make bitumen pucks that can be shipped in open rail car, float in water
Company spent years developing technology that mixes and coats the heavy, sticky oil with polymer plastic
Canadian National Railway Co. says it is planning to build a pilot plant worth up to $50 million next year to create pucks made of oilsands bitumen to transport by rail and ships to customers around the world.
CN has been working for years on a technology that mixes and coats the heavy, sticky oil with polymer plastic, creating a pellet-shaped product called CanaPux that can be shipped in an open rail car and will float if spilled into water.
- From 2017 | Balls of bitumen: Calgary breakthrough could bypass pipeline problem, researcher says
- NEB says too much oil and not enough pipelines are primary factors in price crash
James Cairns, vice-president of petroleum and chemicals at CN, says the railway is in discussions with the federal and Alberta governments, along with potential oilsands industry partners and the Heart Lake First Nation of northern Alberta, to fund the 10,000-barrel-per-day pilot plant.
He says he hopes pilot project costs will be split into thirds between CN, government and industry.
If the pilot succeeds, CN would build a commercial-sized plant with capacity to convert up to 50,000 barrels per day of heavy crude.
Cairns says the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with an unnamed Asian customer who is interested in importing the pucks to his country and separating the oil and polymer for processing and sale.
- Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project
- Super sponge' seen as absorbent next step in oil spill mitigation
- IN DEPTH | Why Indigenous groups are tired of fighting pipeline development
- OPINION | Why producing less oil is likely to help Alberta — and Canada — earn more, Trevor Toombe writes
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance