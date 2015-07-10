Female climber dies after falling 35 metres near Canmore

A female climber is dead after reportedly falling 35 metres in the Grassi Lakes rock climbing area near Canmore, police said

According to Alberta Health Services, EMS was called to the "far end" of Spray Lakes Road, in Kananaskis Country west of Calgary, after reports of an injured climber were called into 911 around 12:45 p.m on Saturday.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel assessed an adult female who was pronounced dead on scene.

She was not taken to hospital.

In a release, Canmore RCMP said they are continuing to investigate what caused the female climber to fall.