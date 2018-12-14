Calgary announces its annual free New Year's Eve events

A dance party in the new central library, a bouncy castle and indoor hockey rink, theatre, Indigenous storytelling, fireworks and more will help Calgarians ring in the new year.

The city's celebrations are geared toward families, and include a kids countdown in the library with Mayor Naheed Nenshi at 9 p.m.

Events will be spread out between the Calgary Central Library, City Hall and Olympic Plaza, which will provide the best location to view the fireworks shooting off the Calgary Tower at midnight.

Here's a full breakdown of the celebration:

Central Library Family Dance Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kids countdown at 9 p.m. with Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Pied Piper story time.

Family-friendly theatre performances.

Crafts and activities for all ages, including giant Jenga, Lego pit and button making.

Teen gaming.

Baby lounge.

Indigenous beading.

Poetry readings by Poet Laureate Sheri-D Wilson.

Improv NYE Broadway Musical by the Kinkonauts in the Patricia A. Whelan Performance Hall.

Indigenous Storytelling, song and drum by Wendy Walker.

Municipal Atrium Rumpus Room, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Calgary Flames indoor hockey rink.

Interactive games and simulations.

Bouncy castle.

Enmax photo booth.

Fire Fountain outdoor art installation by the Blazin' Lily Gals.

Olympic Plaza Skating Party, 7 p.m. to Midnight

The KidSport Skate Shack open for free skate rentals (with valid ID).

Tim Hortons free hot drink give away.

Ice sculpture.

Roaming performers.

Firepits The Door interactive visual art installation.

Reading by Poet Laureate Sheri-D Wilson.

Fireworks countdown at midnight with Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Third Street S.E., 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.