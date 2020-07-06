City lifts boating advisory for Bow and Elbow Rivers
“At these levels, people can resume normal activities on the river”
The city of Calgary has lifted a boating advisory that had limited access to the Bow and Elbow Rivers since June 25.
"The flow rates on the Bow and Elbow Rivers have decreased and river conditions have improved," the city said in a release Monday. "At these levels, people can resume normal activities on the river."
Several city departments monitor the flow levels of both rivers, and the city will issue an advisory if conditions become dangerous for casual boating. The city also issued a reminder to boaters that the lifted advisory does not remove the need for caution on the water.
"Conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning, such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short duration increases in flow.
Calgarians are reminded to use caution, always wear a life-jacket and not drink alcohol — which can result in a ticket from river patrols.
Fast-flowing water, and potential flooding, is most common in the city between May 15 and July 15.
The City of Calgary offers updated information on safety practice bylaws and safety alerts on calgary.ca/watersafety, as well as flooding conditions on the River Flow Rates webpage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.