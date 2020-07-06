City lifts boating advisory for Bow and Elbow Rivers

The city of Calgary has lifted a boating advisory that had limited access to the Bow and Elbow Rivers since June 25.

"The flow rates on the Bow and Elbow Rivers have decreased and river conditions have improved," the city said in a release Monday. "At these levels, people can resume normal activities on the river."

Several city departments monitor the flow levels of both rivers, and the city will issue an advisory if conditions become dangerous for casual boating. The city also issued a reminder to boaters that the lifted advisory does not remove the need for caution on the water.

"Conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning, such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short duration increases in flow.

Calgarians are reminded to use caution, always wear a life-jacket and not drink alcohol — which can result in a ticket from river patrols.

Fast-flowing water, and potential flooding, is most common in the city between May 15 and July 15.