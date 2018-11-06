Scaffolding stays up for now with no money for repairs to Arts Commons

It's not a construction site. But scaffolding and netting will remain in place indefinitely around part of Calgary's premier performing arts venue.

In 2016, a small piece of stonework fell off of the Calgary Public Building that is home to the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

No one was hurt.

But scaffolding and netting were put in place around that part of Arts Commons to protect pedestrians in the event anything else comes loose.

The construction material has been in place since then and there are no plans yet to make any repairs or to remove the material.

The building, which was opened in 1931 as Calgary's main post office, is a municipally designated heritage resource.

Heritage repairs take time

An executive advisor with the city's facility management, Jillian Henderson, said it takes longer to plan rehabilitation work on heritage buildings.

For now, she said the building remains under assessment.

Scaffolding and netting have been around the Calgary Public Building since a piece of stonework fell off it in 2016. (Scott Dippel/CBC)

"We've had to look at it from an up-close inspection of the building, look at the heritage elements, have a heritage architect and engineer come and look at the building," said Henderson.

The city hasn't determined yet if a full or partial rehabilitation of the exterior of the building is needed so there's no timeline for the repair.

Until then, the scaffolding and netting will remain along the Stephen Avenue and First Street S.E. sides of the building.

Coun. Druh Farrell said it's disappointing to see the city-owned arts facility treated this way but there is no money for the repairs.

"It's our responsibility and it demonstrates a lack of interest in our arts and culture sector," said Farrell.

Arts Commons refresh years in the making

The board that runs Arts Commons has a long-term plan for a major upgrade and expansion of the facility.

Farrell said she's heard that the exterior repairs to the Public Building might cost up to $40 million.

She said it makes sense to determine when a bigger renovation may take place before proceeding with the work.

The problem is city council has yet to prioritize a growing list of major public facilities so it's difficult to say when work at Arts Commons will be done.

Farrell said the city needs to balance all of its needs including sports facilities, arts venues and transportation projects.

If Calgary's 2026 Olympic bid succeeds, she's unsure if the scaffolding will be gone by the time the eyes of the world are on the city.

"A cultural Olympiad is an essential part of any Olympic bid," said Farrell.

"Yet we'd consider hosting the Olympics with scaffolding around our premier arts facility and that I don't think [that] shows a tremendous amount of balance."