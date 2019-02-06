It's decision day for Calgary city council on this year's tax rates

Calgary homeowners already knew their property taxes were going up this year. Now, the question is: just how much higher will they actually go?

City council has to make a decision on Monday on this year's tax rates.

There are only two choices on the table as it searches for a way to head off double-digit increases for many business property owners.

With downtown property values remaining depressed, that means higher taxes for business properties outside the core.

Council can shift some of the business property tax load to residential accounts. There's a proposal to set up a grant program to help non-residential property owners with their tax hikes over the next two years.

Or council can raise residential taxes by a larger amount and then give them a rebate to help them adjust to the increases over the next three years.

Council wants homeowners to pay more

"I think everyone on council agrees we've got to move back to a system where about half of our budget is paid by businesses and half is paid by residents. Right now, it's 55-45 so we've got to make that shift," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

When city council approved a four-year budget last November, homeowners were looking at a 3.45 per cent increase on the municipal portion of their property tax bill.

That works out to about $65 more in 2019 for the median-assessed house of $485,000.

Nenshi said the proposal for a smaller shift to residential accounts would make that about $125 more this year for that house.

The more aggressive proposal for a tax shift would add about about $200 to that residential bill.

Whether council goes with a grant program for businesses or residential rebates, it has $70.9 million available in its rainy day reserve fund for that purpose.

Big picture worries

The mayor said he's disappointed council didn't vote on the 2019 tax rates a week ago. But he's actually more worried about the bigger picture.

"I'm even more disappointed that they didn't choose to set a direction for 2020, '21 and '22 because ultimately the decision on '19, you actually can't make it unless you understand what's going to happen in future years," said Nenshi.

Coun. Jyoti Gondek supports a bigger tax shift and a residential rebate program to help Calgarians.

"The party that's taking on more in order to have another party take on less is the one that's suffering. That rebate should go to that party," said Gondek.

She disagrees with the mayor's assessment that council should have made a longer term decision.

Gondek said the tax requisition for 2020, 2021 and 2022 will depend on finding additional cuts in the budget. Administration has already committed to finding $60 million in reductions.

But she said more cuts are needed and that will take a bit of time to do it right.

"By not setting a rate for 2020, '21 and '22, it allows us the next eight months to find where those service lines are where we think we can make some deep cuts and have an impact for Calgarians," she said.

Tax bills must be printed

The city is collecting the same amount of education property tax for the provincial government as last year.

A provincial budget was not called before Premier Rachel Notley called an election for April 16.

The tax rate for this year must be finalized now as the city needs a few weeks to print more than half a million tax notices and get them in the mail.

Property taxes are due before the end of June unless landowners are on a monthly installment plan.