Calgary Downtown Association worries Stephen Avenue could become legal pot haven

To prepare for the legalization of pot this fall, city council took steps to ensure cannabis stores are treated like liquor stores and payday loan outlets.

There are rules to prevent clustering of the shops and to keep them some distance away from schools, daycares and places of worship.

But there was one little oversight in putting together those new rules — everyone forgot that downtown is exempt from such regulations.

There are fears that downtown and Stephen Avenue in particular will become the go-to place for pot.

In a letter to city council, the Calgary Downtown Association expressed its concern about the potential clustering of cannabis stores in the core.

"While the CDA has no interest in restricting cannabis-related uses within all of the downtown core, we are concerned with the number of development permit applications recently received for proposed cannabis stores along Eighth Avenue S.W. and particularly within Stephen Avenue Walk," wrote Eileen Stan.

She went on to state that neighbouring businesses wonder how these stores will contribute to the existing retail environment and that if there's a proliferation, that would damage the mix of commercial uses on the street.

Councillor wants rules too

Coun. Druh Farrell shares that concern.

She asked her council colleagues this week to look at how to prevent clustering of pot shops in the core.

Everywhere else in the city, cannabis stores will be kept 300 metres from each other.

There are already three cannabis store applications in a two-block stretch on Stephen Avenue. She fears more are coming.

"It sends a message when you have too much of one thing," said Farrell.

Council rejected a motion to bring in the same 300-metre separation distance that is in place for the rest of Calgary.

However, council did support asking administration to consult with downtown businesses on appropriate separation distances for cannabis stores on Stephen Avenue and to bring back a report before the end of the year.

Any new rule won't hit current applicants

Any additional rules will not retroactively apply to any current applicants for downtown cannabis stores.

The downtown core is also exempt from separation rules regarding liquor stores and payday lenders.

Farrell pointed out no rules were needed in the core as the market basically sorted that out.

"You can have limitless liquor stores on Stephen Avenue. They're more expensive. They're bigger. They require far more investment, capital investment for product," said Farrell.

While Farrell and the Calgary Downtown Association are interested in clustering rules for cannabis stores on Stephen Avenue, the issue doesn't seem to extend to the entire downtown.

The association said in its letter that Stephen Avenue has a national heritage designation and merits "special attention" to ensure there's a "desired mix of uses and vibrancy on that street."

The city is expected to announce later this month which applications for cannabis stores will be approved.

Cannabis will become legal in Canada on Oct. 17.