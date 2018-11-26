Public input wanted on Calgary's 4-year budget

Want to tell city council what you think of the new four-year budget? Today is your chance.

Council begins debate Monday on the budget plan and the process starts with a public hearing.

Any Calgarian or group gets five minutes and can tell council what they think of the budget or what they think needs to be included or taken out.

As of Friday afternoon, 61 people had signed up to speak. But anyone can join the list during Monday's meeting.

The 2019-22 budget was unveiled earlier this month.

It calls for a 3.5 per cent property tax increase for next year and three per cent increases for each of the following three years.

There would also be adjustments in utility rates.

If approved, the changes would mean the owner of a house assessed at $480,000 would pay the city an additional $113 in 2019.On top of that, there would be $50 annual increases for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Budget is about balance

Administration is promising to find $100 million in savings over the four years of the budget. That comes on top of $523 million in savings that have been found over the past several years since the 2015 economic downturn started.

Several councillors say they'll be looking for ways to trim the proposed tax hikes.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters last week he thinks administration has found the right balance between taxes and services.

"I happen to think we've come to a good place where our tax increases are lower than inflation plus population growth and we're maintaining services and increasing them in those areas where Calgarians are telling us service investments are critical," said Nenshi.

The mayor said about two-thirds of the proposed tax increases relate to costs for new communities that are currently being built and for 14 new growth areas that were approved by city council earlier this year.

Investments versus cuts

The budget does include some new investments.

For example, the budget includes $9 million for improvements to snow and ice control for sidewalks and pathways. That's a council response to hundreds of complaints last winter about poor conditions for pedestrians.

Coun. Jeff Davison said he doesn't agree with some of his colleagues who call this an austerity budget.

He expects to see ideas floated this week to trim the proposed tax increases.

"I think there's going to be a whole bunch of different ideas that come forward," said Davison.

"It's really going to be about what does the total package come together to look like. And so right now, 3.45 per cent is the indicative rate. I think we'll move off of that."

Tax shift challenges

One thing that likely will not be resolved this week is how council will deal with the continuing shift in the tax burden from non-residential properties in the downtown to those in outlying areas outside the core.

Lower property values downtown due to empty office space has meant big increases for business property owners elsewhere in Calgary.

In each of the past two years, council has reached into savings to limit tax increases for business property owners to no more than five per cent.

That cost more than $80 milllion.

But for 2019, it's estimated limiting the tax hikes to less than five per cent would require $89 million.

Administration is preparing options for council which would include possibly shifting some of the burden of that tax shift to residential property owners.

A decision is expected early in the new year. If that happens, it would mean a bigger residential property tax hike.

Council has set aside a week for the budget debate.

The property tax hike will be finalized in the spring after the provincial government sets the education tax rate.