Calgarians invited to pick up free compost on next 3 Sundays

Calgarians can head to the Shepard Landfill on the next three Sundays to get their share of the nutrient-rich compost that their yard and kitchen waste got turned into over the past year.

The compost will be available for pickup on May 12, May 19 and May 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the landfill located at 12111 68th St. S.E.

There's a limit of 100 litres per household, or roughly the equivalent of half the volume of a green cart.

It's self-serve, so the city recommends bringing buckets, shovels, gloves and a tarp to cover the compost in open-back trucks.

"Based on last year, we had a lot of interest, so it'll be probably fairly busy," said Laura Hamilton, a waste diversion specialist with the city.

"You'll be directed to a row, and find your spot, and in 10 or 15 minutes you'll be in and out," Hamilton said.

She recommends mixing one part compost to about five or six parts soil, or put a few centimetres on top of the soil as a top dressing for flower beds or vegetable gardens.

"It's important to remember that compost isn't soil, it's not a replacement for soil," she said.

"It's a soil amendment. So it's something you add to your soil to improve it, to help your plants grow."

Last year, the city logged more than 13,000 visits to the first annual compost giveaway, with residents taking home more than 1.5 million kilograms of compost.

The Shepard Landfill will not be accepting waste drop-off on the compost pickup days.

The city says the green cart program has diverted more than 165 million kilograms of material to date.

"Calgarians have taken to composting with enthusiasm, resulting in almost 50 per cent less material going to the landfill," the city said in a release.