Province dismisses Chestermere councillors and managers, citing failure to fix dysfunction

The City of Chestermere's mayor, several municipal councillors and all three of its chief administrative officers have been dismissed, according to a media release issued by the provincial government.

On Monday, Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver issued a ministerial order dismissing the staff.

The statement from the province alleges the city failed to comply with the supervision of the official administrator and some of the minister's directives that have been in place since March 15.

McIver has dismissed Mayor Jeff Colvin, Coun. Mel Foat, Coun. Blaine Funk and Coun. Stephen Hanley, as well as the three chief administrative officers.

CBC News reported in March that following a months-long investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chestermere council — which then-minister of municipal affairs Rebecca Schulz said was managed in an "irregular, improper and improvident manner" — its leaders needed to comply with 12 binding directives.

In the 215-page inspection report , municipal governance consultant George Cuff analyzed Chestermere's governance from when council was elected in October 2021 to when the report was submitted in September 2022.

Cuff highlighted a strong division between council members, where there was perceived to be a "block of three councillors." He said some councillors reported feeling bullied and demeaned by the mayor and other members of council.

During the time of the review, Cuff said 62 employees had left the organization — four retired, 19 left involuntarily and 39 left on their own terms.

Some other key concerns identified in the report included:

Irregular chief administrative officer (CAO) model, with administrative duties completed by some council members.

Improper process of handling code-of-conduct complaints.

Improper and irregular contact between council members and staff.

Improper and irregular treatment of staff by members of council.

Late filings of audited financial statements.

The report also made 16 recommendations aimed at improving local governance.

Included among the directives were hiring a consultant to review the effectiveness of the city's three-CAO structure as well as a consultant to address conflict among council members.

Schulz said in March that if the directives weren't fulfilled, further sanctions could be taken, including the dismissal of councillors and CAOs.

Chestermere is home to more than 20,000 residents. It's located immediately east of Calgary.