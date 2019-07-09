Skip to Main Content
Horse dies at Calgary Stampede following chuckwagon race
Calgary

A horse died at the Calgary Stampede on Monday following a race in the GMC Rangeland Derby. 

Stampede says animal died from 'serious internal medical condition'

CBC News
Devin Mitsuing, centre, races his team to the finish line during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races in this file photo. (Associated Press)

During the second heat of the nightly chuckwagon races, a horse required veterinary care for "a serious internal medical condition," the Stampede said in a release.

The horse died as a result of that condition.

The horse belonged to Troy Dorchester, a third generation chuckwagon driver who won the Rangeland Derby in 2012.

The Stampede says a post-mortem exam is underway to learn more.

The 14-year-old gelding passed a veterinary exam prior to the races, and there is no indication the medical condition is specific to the chuckwagon race, the Stampede said.

