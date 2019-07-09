Horse dies at Calgary Stampede following chuckwagon race

A horse died at the Calgary Stampede on Monday following a race in the GMC Rangeland Derby.

During the second heat of the nightly chuckwagon races, a horse required veterinary care for "a serious internal medical condition," the Stampede said in a release.

The horse died as a result of that condition.

The horse belonged to Troy Dorchester, a third generation chuckwagon driver who won the Rangeland Derby in 2012.

The Stampede says a post-mortem exam is underway to learn more.

The 14-year-old gelding passed a veterinary exam prior to the races, and there is no indication the medical condition is specific to the chuckwagon race, the Stampede said.