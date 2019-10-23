Canada-wide fraud warrant issued for Calgary general contractor

RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the owner of a Calgary general contracting company.

In December 2016, RCMP began investigating GNRL Construction, which had won a bid to renovate a large retail clothing store on Broadway Avenue in Yorkton, Sask.

Police determined GNRL Construction had fraudulently failed to pay local subcontractors for the work they had completed.

The company's owner, Christos Eutathios Fotopoulos, 37, is charged with:

Fraud over $5,000.

Theft over $5,000.

Breach of trust.

Police are asking anyone with information about Fotopoulos's whereabouts to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-4520 or Crime Stoppers.

It's not the first time Fotopoulos has faced charges. In 2010, he was implicated as part of a $12-million mortgage fraud scheme in Calgary. He received a suspended sentence with 18 months probation.