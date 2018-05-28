Calgary man pleads guilty to 2017 murder, 35 years after father wrongfully convicted for another killing

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the same charge his father was wrongfully convicted of more than 30 years ago.

Christopher Desjarlais, 43, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting to stabbing and slitting the throat of Randeep Singh Dhaliwal, 39, on Oct. 31, 2017.

Desjarlais — the son of Thomas Sophonow — was exacting revenge against Dhaliwal, who he believed had inappropriately touched his stepdaughter.

But Dhaliwal had suffered a brain injury the year before and his family described him as child-like. He was cared for by his brother and sister-in-law and had "considerable problems with decision-making and communicating."

"My wife and kids became his new family," said Mandeep Dhaliwal of his older brother. "No human being deserves such a death."

The details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by prosecutor Deven Singhal.

Victim touched Desjarlais's stepdaughter

On Halloween night 2017, a group of people including Dhaliwal, Desjarlais's stepdaughter and her boyfriend, were drinking in a basement suite in Calgary's northeast.

At the party, Dhaliwal smoked crack cocaine and asked if anyone knew any "party girls." He then began looking online for escorts.

Meanwhile, Taylor Whiston, Desjarlais's stepdaughter, was sleeping naked in one of the bedrooms.

Dhaliwal abandoned his search for prostitutes and entered the room where Whiston was sleeping. He said he "wanted to see her" and lifted the blankets.

Whiston's boyfriend told Dhaliwal to get out of the bedroom. But an hour later, he came back. This time, he began touching Whiston.

Again, he was told to leave.

2 knives used in attack

Whiston called her stepfather and told him she'd been inappropriately touched. He agreed to come to the basement apartment.

Desjarlais took a cab to the location, arriving around 9 p.m.

Once there, he ordered everyone to leave except his stepdaughter and Dhaliwal.

Desjarlais put a plastic bag over Dhaliwal's head but the victim was able to tear it so he could breathe.

Over the next few minutes and in several rooms in the apartment, Desjarlais used two knives to stab the victim.

Eventually, Desjarlais slit Dhaliwal's throat.

Evidence burned

Afterward, Desjarlais burned his clothing and the knives.

He threatened to kill his stepdaughter, her boyfriend and another man if they spoke to police. He was staying with Whiston and her boyfriend at the time, and when he finally left their home three days later, they called police.

It was the same day Dhaliwal's body was discovered.

In her victim impact statement, Sangeeta Dhaliwal said she became a caregiver and second mother to her brother-in-law, "Bobby," after the accident.

"All his belongings are still in his room, exactly the way he left them," she said through tears.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Colleen Kenny imposed a 12-year parole ineligibility at the request of defence lawyer Adriano Iovinelli and prosecutors Singhal and Doug Taylor.

Thomas Sophonow was exonerated in 2000, after being wrongfully convicted for the death of Barbara Stoppel. His son pleaded guilty to murder in a different case on Thursday. (CBC)

Sophonow's wrongful conviction

In 1981, Barbara Stoppel, 16, was strangled in the women's washroom at a Winnipeg doughnut shop and died in hospital days later.

Sophonow, who had been visiting his daughter in Winnipeg at the time, was charged with murder the next year and ultimately convicted, spending nearly four years in prison. Finally, after three trials, Sophonow was acquitted and released.

The judge who presided over the inquiry into Sophonow's wrongful conviction wrote in his 2001 report that the investigation was a blatant example of police "tunnel vision."

In 2000, Sophonow was exonerated.

At his son's preliminary inquiry last year, Sophonow approached the victim's mother, who was crying, and offered her tissues.

He was not in court for the guilty plea and sentencing on Thursday.