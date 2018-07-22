Proposed Chinatown development presents community with new look

A proposed development in Calgary's Chinatown is facing resistance from the head of the community's business sector.

The proposed development includes two public plazas, street level retail stores and a pair of 28 storey residential towers, all of which have been built with an eye toward incorporating the project into the community, said Lourdes Juan, a consultant with Hive Development.

"We don't want this to be a foreign object, we want it to integrate and compliment Chinatown really well," Juan said in an interview with CBC Saturday.

A revised version of the project was presented Saturday at an open house held at the Chinese Cultural Centre.

It was a do-over of the design first put forward in 2016.

With a new team, Juan says the project includes more public amenities, a pedestrian pathway and a 12 storey hotel.

But Terry Wong with the Business Improvement Area Association in Chinatown wasn't convinced it's the right fit for the community.

"Having a 150 room hotel, while it may benefit the city, it doesn't necessarily benefit the residents because they don't participate in the hotel," Wong said.

Terry Wong, spokesman for the Chinatown Business Improvement Area Association. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Concerns about project

The proposed development would take place on 1st Street SW, between Second and Third Avenue. It would replace a parking lot.

Among other concerns are the height of the project and the loss of parking in the area, although Wong added that his organization would be in favour of the right sized project.

"We're in favour of development but it's got to fit the character, the size and the ambience of what we want," he said.

Juan says they're open to all forms of feedback.

"We're hoping this garners a bit more support," she said.

The permit will go before the Calgary planning commission in September and then city council in December.