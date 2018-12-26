YouTube influencer hopes to pump up Calgary charity effort

For more than a decade, Stephen McPhee and his family have been filling backpacks for kids in need. This year, their initiative caught the eye of a popular YouTube influencer who hopes to use his massive online reach to help Stephen's Backpacks help others.

Stephen McPhee filled his first backpack for a kid in need 12 years ago.

"Happy," said Stephen, is what he hopes to make people.

"Because I've seen what it's like down in the shelters and all backpacks give them joy."

Since then, he and his supporters have filled backpacks for more than 61,000 children.

Powerful to see that level of change

A popular YouTuber — with more than three million followers — known as Chills says he was inspired by Stephen and his work.

"When I actually got a chance to see their warehouse and volunteer and work with them, they really just put it into perspective," Chills said.

"I like how many people they're actually affecting. When you think each backpack they're filling goes to help out a child in need, and you're filling hundreds of backpacks in a night, it's really powerful to see that level of change."

Stephen's mother and charity co-founder, Nancy McPhee, says the help and exposure to a whole new audience is priceless.

A younger Stephen McPhee in front of his passion: Dozens of backpacks filled with necessities for children in need. McPhee's organization, Stephen's Backpacks, has been doing this for 12 years now. (www.stephensbackpacks.com)

"Chills said, 'I really want to support Stephen and I really want to give back. I just love this kid and what he is doing. I'd like to support him and do a live stream at your warehouse, stuffing backpacks. I said that would be amazing,'" Nancy said.

"It going to help a lot of kids next year, which is wonderful."

Chills hopes to leverage his online success to shine some light on the charity and has set a goal of $10,000.

He'll be at a Calgary warehouse with Stephen on Wednesday to help prepare more backpacks and he'll be live streaming the experience.