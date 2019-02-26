Man charged after child left for hours in car outside Calgary casino in cold

A man has been charged after a child was left in an unheated vehicle outside a northeast Calgary casino for hours in the freezing cold.

Officers were called to Pure Casino Calgary on Meridian Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, for a seven-year-old child that had gone inside the casino to look for his dad.

The temperature dipped as low as -24 C that night.

Police say casino employees took the seven-year-old boy to the office and provided him with mittens and attempts to page his father were unsuccessful.

Officers arrested the man when he returned to the casino to look for his son, and charged him with child abandonment.

Police say the child is now in the care of the province.