Head of Alberta-based Justice Centre takes leave after paying investigator to follow Manitoba judge
John Carpay admitted Monday to hiring investigator to trail Manitoba Chief Justice Glenn Joyal
The president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is stepping away from the Alberta-based organization after admitting to hiring a private investigator to follow a Manitoba judge.
The Justice Centre's board says Calgary-based lawyer John Carpay is taking an indefinite leave from his responsibilities.
The board says an interim president will be appointed and there will be a review of operations and decision-making.
On Monday, Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench held a special hearing after realizing that he was being followed and that a private investigator had been hired to find embarrassing information about him.
Joyal is overseeing a court challenge against COVID-19 public health restrictions from seven Manitoba churches represented by the Justice Centre.
