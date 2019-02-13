Chestermere introduces tax breaks to encourage development

The City of Chestermere is introducing a big tax break to try and encourage economic development.

On Wednesday, the municipality about 25 minutes east of Calgary announced it will offer a tax reduction for new building constructions if the buildings are developed and occupied quickly.

Developers who apply to build a property and take occupancy within two years of receiving their permit will get the benefit.

It applies to:

Non-residential commercial developments.

Industrial developments.

Senior's housing.

Multi-family housing in the form of three-to-four storey apartment buildings.

"We recognize that developers are taking risks, but we also want to ensure that our non-residential growth continues to thrive and we begin to fill some housing gaps in our community — especially senior's housing. With that in mind, this policy rewards the development we want to see here," Mayor Marshall Chalmers said in an emailed release.

The city provided an example of a $10-million building that qualified for the property, that would see municipal taxes waived for three years and could have a total refund of approximately $235,000.

The policy will expire at the end of 2020, and council said in the release it hopes the incentive will help fill some vacant lots.

Chestermere is a city just east of Calgary in Rocky View County.