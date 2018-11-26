1 dead after shooting at Chestermere home

One person is dead after a shooting inside a Chestermere, Alta. home on Monday.

RCMP said at approximately 10:30 a.m. they responded to a home near West Lakeview Drive and West Creek Mews.

Police said an altercation took place inside the home and a gunshot was fired.

A man with serious injuries was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Schools in the area were briefly locked down as a precaution, but once police determined there was no threat to the community, the buildings were reopened.

Shooting wasn't random

RCMP said the incident wasn't random, and the major crimes unit, forensic identification services, Strathmore RCMP and police dog units are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chestermere RCMP at 403-420-4855 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Chestermere is a city located just east of Calgary within Rocky View County.