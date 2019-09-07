Alberta Green Party leader resigns after just 1 year in charge

Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes says she has resigned as the leader of the Green Party of Alberta for personal and health reasons.

"I've had devastating personal losses and health challenges over the past year, and I need time to step away, focus on family, and heal," Chagnon-Greyeyes said in a release posted to the Green Party of Alberta website on Wednesday.

Chagnon-Greyeyes had only been in the position for one year.

Will Carnegie, the Green Party's candidate in Calgary-East, has been appointed interim leader.

The party will elect a new leader in early 2020.

Chagnon-Greyeyes, the first Indigenous woman to lead a provincial political party in Canada, said she will remain an active member of the party.

I am proud & grateful to the amazing people who had the courage to run as Green candidates in this election. We had 32 brave candidates – 17 women and 15 men. We stood up for our fellow Albertans, our most vulnerable citizens & our beautiful Mother Earth. <a href="https://t.co/zgsBZSGqak">https://t.co/zgsBZSGqak</a> —@CheryleGreyeyes

"I want to offer my heartfelt thanks and immense gratitude to the members of the Green Party of Alberta for providing me with an opportunity to lead them through the 2019 provincial general election," she said. "It was an amazing and humbling experience"