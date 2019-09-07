Skip to Main Content
Alberta Green Party leader resigns after just 1 year in charge
Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes, the leader of the Green Party of Alberta, has resigned, and the party has appointed Will Carnegie, the Green Party's candidate in Calgary-East, as the interim leader.

Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes says she's faced 'devastating personal losses and health challenges'

Green Party of Alberta Leader Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes was the first Indigenous woman to lead a political party in the province. Chagnon-Greyeyes has resigned her position for personal and health reasons. (Nelly Alberola/Radio-Canada)

Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes says she has resigned as the leader of the Green Party of Alberta for personal and health reasons.

"I've had devastating personal losses and health challenges over the past year, and I need time to step away, focus on family, and heal," Chagnon-Greyeyes said in a release posted to the Green Party of Alberta website on Wednesday.

Chagnon-Greyeyes had only been in the position for one year.

Will Carnegie, the Green Party's candidate in Calgary-East, has been appointed interim leader.

The party will elect a new leader in early 2020.

Chagnon-Greyeyes, the first Indigenous woman to lead a provincial political party in Canada, said she will remain an active member of the party.

"I want to offer my heartfelt thanks and immense gratitude to the members of the Green Party of Alberta for providing me with an opportunity to lead them through the 2019 provincial general election," she said. "It was an amazing and humbling experience"

