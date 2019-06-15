Calgary man faces murder charges in 2018 Evanston double homicide

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a double homicide in the northwest Calgary community of Evanston more than a year ago.

Christopher Naidu, 29, was arrested on Friday after a 14-month investigation by police. On Saturday, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

On the afternoon of April 20, 2018, police were called to reports of gunshots in Evanscrest Mews N.W.

Joshua Brendan Bamfo, 25, and Mahad Abdirahman Ainanshe, 23, were found dead inside a silver SUV.

Police took who they called a person of interest into custody two days later, but later released that person without charges. According to a news release from Calgary police, Naidu is the same man they arrested in April 2018.

Police also said they believe the homicides were targeted and that Naidu and the victims knew each other.