Victim ID'd in fatal Eau Claire Market parkade shooting

The man fatally shot at a downtown Calgary parkade last week has been identified following an autopsy as Benjamin Virtucio, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to the Eau Claire Market parkade at about 8 p.m. on Friday and found the 29-year-old dead.

On Monday, Abdullahi Barakobe, 26, was arrested in Calgary and charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping using a firearm.

A residence in the Airdrie community of Hillcrest was searched on Sunday in connection with the investigation, police said in a release Monday.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and related to drug trafficking.

Police continue to look for a white Mercedes-Benz car, possibly a C400 class, that may be connected to the incident, along with two male suspects.

The first suspect is described as a shorter man in his 20s with black hair, light-brown skin tone, a medium build and seen wearing a white hoodie, while the second man is Black, tall with a slim build and also wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.