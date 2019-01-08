Calgary parents push for equal change table rights in light of New York law

Ali Chamanara​ has had to change his son's diapers in establishments where there's no changing table available to him.

A few times, he says, staff have blocked off a women's bathroom so he can use an existing table. Other times, he's had to change baby William on his lap in a bathroom stall, or on the floor.

"As a father, I try to avoid those situations," he said. "Ideally any parent should be able to go out and use public facilities to take care of their children's basic needs so they don't need to be worried about their safety and well-being in a public setting."

It's not a new issue, but one that's been re-invigorated because of a law in New York. The regulation requires all public facilities, places like restaurants, movie theatres, parks and stores to have at least one change table that's accessible — no matter the guardian's gender. The rule came into effect on New Year's Day.

The United States already had similar rules around federal buildings.

Chamanara said the New York Law makes sense, and he believes every parent should have equal access to public change tables in public washrooms so they can provide equal care for their children.

Not just a safety and accessibility issue

Chamanara's wife, Sarah Elder-Chamanara said it's time for Alberta to step up to the plate.

"It's not just an issue of safety or accessibility," she said. "My husband is not just my husband, he's my partner and he's also a dad and he's not a babysitter. We spend a lot of time going out to different places and he needs to have the same ability and access to changing facilities as I do.

According to the City of Calgary, it's not their jurisdiction to legislate change tables — they suggested it may be a human rights issue that the federal government would deal with.

Municipalities have the power

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Alberta Government told CBC News both the Alberta and national building codes don't regulate change tables in public restrooms — and while they don't make them mandatory, they don't prohibit them either.

The Government of Alberta said in this province, municipalities have the authority to make their own bylaws around change tables.

Coun. Jyoti Gondek, who is the chair of the city's planning and development committee says giving parents equal access to change tables is a good idea — but she doesn't think it should be required.

"I have some concern with the number of times we create policies or bylaws or requirements for things that make logical sense," said Gondek. "I think if we are able to talk to builders or developers or business in early days it can be implemented without having to be some sort of a rigid rule."

'A smart idea'

Gondek added that family-oriented businesses should be able to understand and accommodate their consumers. And if they don't — Gondek believes there's nothing more powerful than a consumer speaking out about it.

But for the city's own buildings Gondek sees it a little differently.

"It would be a smart idea for the City of Calgary, as part of its accessibility review and inclusive city plan, to make sure that we've got a change table that is accessible," she said. "To ensure that anyone has the ability to change a baby that they're taking care of. Absolutely."

Diaper changers have changed

Elder-Chamanara said the context of who changes diapers is changing and if it's difficult for able-bodied parents to change their kid's diaper in a safe and clean way, there's a problem.

"Grandparents change diapers, same-sex couples change diapers, people with physical disabilities change diapers," she said. "Any issue that's become difficult for us as able-bodied parents would be compounded for certain groups of people — that makes it more of an issue."