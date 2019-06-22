Woman attacked by four 'pit bull dogs' in southwest Calgary

A woman suffered minor injuries after being attacked Friday by what police describe as four "pit bull dogs" in southwest Calgary.

Calgary police said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. after a woman walking in the Woodview area was attacked by the canines.

The woman was walking her own dog, which suffered a small puncture wound, police said. Neither the woman nor her dog were injured seriously.

Officers had to use their vehicles to safely manoeuvre the four attacking dogs back onto their owner's property, police said.

Bylaw officers then attended the scene and issued several violation tickets to the owner of the four dogs.