Calgary firefighters called to rescue child from storm drain who wasn't actually there

A child thought to be missing in a Calgary storm drain was located safely at home by the fire department, after they were called to rescue the supposedly trapped person by a group of children who had regularly been entering the stormwater system through an open manhole.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Calgary 911 operators received a call about the child reportedly being trapped in the storm drain. It had been accessed through an open manhole, after the cover was removed.

According to a press release from the Calgary Fire Department, a group of eight children had gone down into the storm drain then returned to the surface. After a period of time had passed, the group believed one of their friends was still in the storm drain and was trapped.

Fire officials say after arriving on scene and interviewing witnesses, they were able to account for the missing child and locate them at their home.

According to the fire department, this group of children had been entering the storm drain system repeatedly.

In a release, both the fire department and Calgary Water Services reminded parents that it is dangerous to go near — or inside — city infrastructure such as a storm drain.

Officials also said stormwater infrastructure is not meant for recreational use, and the water in those areas can contain "dangerous pollutants."