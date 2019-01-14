Calgary will host the 2023 World Petroleum Congress
City awarded the 24th edition of the event after four ballots in St. Petersburg, Russia
Calgary has been selected as host city for the World Petroleum Congress in 2023, after multiple rounds of voting by the World Petroleum Council on Sunday.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi appeared with Denis Painchaud, chair of World Petroleum Council Canada to announce the win in a video posted to social media.
We are proud to announce Canada and Calgary will host the 24th World Petroleum Congress in 2023 after a vote in St. Petersburg, Russia. Thank you to our partners and supporters who helped us in this successful bid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/24WPCCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#24WPCCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nenshi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nenshi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofcalgary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofcalgary</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MeetingsCalgary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MeetingsCalgary</a> <a href="https://t.co/2tt3nBPOS6">pic.twitter.com/2tt3nBPOS6</a>—@WPC_Canada
"It was a thrilling victory," said Painchaud in the Twitter video posted on Sunday.
