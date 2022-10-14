Absence of former CFL running back delays sentencing hearing for voyeurism

The sentencing hearing for a former CFL running back who pleaded guilty to voyeurism after he filmed a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission has been delayed because he failed to appear in person.

Jerome Messam, 37, was expected to appear Friday in Court of King's Bench in Calgary, but his lawyer applied to have his client attend online.

Court heard that Messam had purchased plane tickets and was planning to appear, but there was no explanation as to why he remained in Ontario.

The Crown is opposed to Messam appearing by video conference, but the court is deciding whether to allow the sentencing to begin without him and conclude next month.

Messam's victim, who was in court with supporters, indicated she wanted to give her impact statement instead of waiting.

It was still unclear at publication time whether the sentencing hearing would proceed Friday afternoon, but Messam has committed to appearing in Calgary court when he is actually sentenced.

Messam played for several CFL teams, but his longest stints were with the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders.