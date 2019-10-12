Alberta charges village with improper use of strong poison strychnine
The government has charged a community in southeastern Alberta with improper use of pesticides, including the strong poison strychnine.
The province says the Village of Cereal faces 12 charges
The government has charged a community in southeastern Alberta with improper use of pesticides, including the strong poison strychnine.
The province says the Village of Cereal faces 12 charges under environmental protection laws and pesticide regulations.
It says the village foreman and the caretaker of the village campground also face the charges that stem from June 2017.
They include releasing substances that may cause a significant adverse effect and applying pesticides without proper approval and qualifications.
Details of what happened are not immediately available.
Strychnine can have severe adverse health effects in people, including death, and Health Canada has been proposing to ban the use of the poison to control gophers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.