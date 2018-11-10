Cadets paint ceramic poppies to gift veterans on Remembrance Day

A Calgary woman has put weeks of work into a special Remembrance Day gift for veterans, with the help of some cadet troops.

Paula Kroeker, a volunteer at Calgary's Military Museums, hand-crafted nearly 600 ceramic poppies as a more permanent way to mark veterans' sacrifice than the traditional felt flower.

She recruited cadets to help paint the poppies, and the kids will present them to veterans at a Remembrance Day ceremony Sunday.

"This is a project that comes from the heart as I have family members who have served," Kroeker said.

"It's amazing seeing these young people painting and having an understanding of what the meaning of the poppy is all about."

Amelia Johnston, a cadet master corporal with Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry Cadet Corps, will be one of those presenting the poppies.

"It's such an honour because we're giving a gift back to the veterans who gave us a gift of freedom," she said.

Calgary cadets paint poppies that will be gifted to veterans on Remembrance Day. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

For 12-year-old Wyatt Desmarais, the painting was a bit more personal.

"My great-grandfather was [a veteran] and so was my grandfather too," he said.

The poppies will be given to veterans following the service at the Military Museums.

With files from Anis Heydari.