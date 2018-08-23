City closes Centre Street Bridge's lower deck to build flood barrier
Bridge is scheduled to reopen to all traffic on Sept. 11
The lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge is being closed to all motor vehicle, bicycle and foot traffic for about three weeks, starting Friday morning.
The sudden closure will allow the city to install a flood barrier.
Along with the bridge, some lanes on westbound Riverfront Avenue and eastbound Memorial Drive will be closed to accommodate the work.
Instead, commuters will have to detour to the 10th Street Bridge, or the 4th and 5th Avenue flyovers.
"There's the old joke in Calgary that there are two seasons in Calgary, winter and construction season, and that seems to be truer this summer," said city transportation spokesperson Sean Somers.
"The unfortunate thing about this one is certainly the timing and lack of notice."
Somers said he didn't want to speculate about the closure's timing, but said it may be to accommodate government regulations that stipulate when work can be done near bodies of water as to not interfere with fish habitats.
Barrier needed to help prevent future floods
Somers said the work is vital.
During the 2013 flood, the bridge was one of the breach points that allowed water to enter the city's downtown core.
"We appreciate everybody's patience as we get this work done," he said.
"This is needed work, important work, and we're going to get it done as quickly as we can."
The lower deck of the bridge is set to reopen on Sept. 11.
With files from Diane Yanko
