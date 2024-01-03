Alberta Soccer regional president's suspension lifted after disciplinary hearing over inclusivity comments

The Central Alberta Soccer Association (CASA) president who was suspended in October over what its parent organization described as "disgusting and offensive" comments in an internal email says he has been reinstated after a disciplinary hearing, but the parent organization says it is appealing the decision.

Jon Mulder says he's "relieved" by the decision but also "frustrated" by the process that Alberta Soccer has put him through.

A copy the email, sent on Oct. 4 from Mulder's account to 10 people within Alberta Soccer, was obtained by CBC News last fall.

His email came in response to an earlier email sent on behalf of Alberta Soccer executive director Lisa Grant, informing members of an upcoming conference on inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility.

The conference, hosted by Canada Soccer, was described as focusing on "women and girls in soccer, LGBTQ+ inclusion, all-abilities soccer, anti-racism, and new-to-Canada participants in soccer."

Mulder's email said the initiatives "discriminate against Canadians, especially young males of European descent."

"Only perverts and predators wish to discuss sex and sexuality with other people's children," the email went on to say.

"Adults don't need to discuss their sexual proclivities in order to participate in community sports."

Alberta Soccer suspended Mulder in response.

Grant told CBC News at the time that the organization, which governs soccer in Alberta, "acted swiftly as these comments and behaviours will not be tolerated."

Mulder's response and disciplinary hearing

Later in October, Mulder issued a news release saying his "quick email response ... was perhaps a bit aggressive" while adding that "my key message was that inclusivity must be full spectrum in nature — being sure to also include the majority of those already participating in our soccer programs."

"I have always encouraged Albertans of all ages — including women and girls, LGBTQ+, newcomers, and persons of all races and backgrounds — to participate in sports, particularly soccer, in our communities," he said in the Oct. 19 release.

In subsequent news releases in November and December, he took issue with Alberta Soccer's proposed timing for a disciplinary hearing and appointees to the hearing panel.

An internal disciplinary hearing was convened on Dec. 6 and it rendered its decision on Dec. 19.

'Not guilty' but still 'insensitive'

It a letter explaining the decision, which was provided to CBC News, Mulder was told Alberta Soccer's disciplinary committee had decided he was "not guilty" of breaching the organization's rules and regulations.

"While there are no sanctions or levies held against you, the discipline panel did deem your communications to be insensitive," the letter reads.

It goes on to say that Mulder must complete a Respect in Sport course, at his own cost, and then he would be "fully eligible to participate in soccer activities." It gave him a deadline of Dec. 31.

Mulder said he complied with that condition and has now been reinstated as CASA president, but he believes the disciplinary committee's decision was contradictory.

"They found me not guilty but assigned a punishment against me anyway — so I found that frustrating," he said in an interview.

"They found I did nothing wrong, so there was no grounds to suspend me in the first place."

Alberta Soccer president Adam Berti said the organization's board of directors is appealing the disciplinary decision internally.

"The board of directors is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion and to addressing discrimination in our sport," he said in an email to CBC News. "We are devoted to continuing to foster awareness and respect in our community."

Given that the appeal is in process, Berti said, "we have no further comment on this matter at this time."