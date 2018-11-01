Freezing rain warning issued for central Alberta, wind warning for Pincher Creek area

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for central Alberta as a system is expected to develop early Friday morning in the Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer areas.

The freezing rain is expected to move eastward through the day and warning area may be expanded.

The warning says surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for tail lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," it reads. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, freezing rain warnings were in place for:

Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek.

City of Red Deer.

County of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Provincial Park.

County of Stettler near Big Valley.

County of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby.

County of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang.

County of Stettler near Donalda.

County of Stettler near Stettler, Nevis and Rochon Sands.

Flagstaff County near Forestburg and Galahad.

Lacombe County near Clive, Alix and Mirror.

Lacombe County near Eckville.

Lacombe County near Lacombe, Blackfalds and Bentley.

Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis.

Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana and Delburne.

Red Deer County near Penhold, Innisfail and Bowden.

Red Deer County near Pine Lake.

Red Deer County near Spruce View and Red Lodge Provincial Park.

Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House.

Strong westerly winds are also expected in the southwest corner of the province Friday morning. Gusts of 100 km/h are forecast. The winds should weaken by the afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, wind warnings were in place for:

Municipal District of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Provincial Park.

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Cowley, Burmis and Maycroft.

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Pincher Creek and Twin Butte.

M.D. of Ranchland.

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank.

Piikani Reserve.

Waterton Lakes National Park and Blood Reserve 148A.

Damage to buildings is possible, and loose objects might become airborne, causing injury.

Motorists are advised to adjust to changing road conditions due to high winds.