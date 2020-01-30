Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations

Cenovus Energy Inc. has pledged $50 million to build homes in six Indigenous communities near its oilsands projects in northern Alberta.

The investment, the company says, is a way to "contribute to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples."

The funding will be broken down into a $10-million yearly contribution for five years to build about 200 homes in the communities of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Chard Métis Local 218, Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation, Cold Lake First Nations, Conklin Métis Local 193 and Heart Lake First Nation.

"We can't solve the Indigenous housing crisis by ourselves, but through this initiative, we have the opportunity to significantly improve the lives of many families currently living in overcrowded and unsafe conditions," CEO Alex Pourbaix said in a press release.

Cenovus, one of Canada's largest oil and gas companies, has two producing oilsands operations in northeastern Alberta: Christina Lake and Foster Creek.

Pourbaix described the funding Thursday as the largest community investment in the company's history.

The homes will be built with guidance from community leadership, Pourbaix said, and involve training programs to pass on skills that can be used to maintain the homes in the future. Should the program be successful, Cenovus says, the company will consider extending the commitment to $100 million over 10 years.

Six community leaders attended the announcement, including:

Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation Chief Vern Janvier.

Cold Lake First Nations Chief Roger Marten.

Heart Lake First Nation Chief Curtis Monias.

Beaver Lake Cree Nation Coun. Shirley Paradis.

Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee board member Val Quintal, to represent Conklin Métis Local 193.

Chard Métis Local 218 president Raoul Montgrand.

A lack of affordable housing has been a concern in a number of communities in northeast Alberta, the epicentre of the province's massive oilsands industry.

The situation has led to calls for permanent housing and the development of Indigenous-driven housing strategies.

More than two years ago, a report about the housing situation in Conklin, 150 kilometres south of Fort McMurray, indicated it needed emergency housing. Oil production sites encircle the community of fewer than 200 people, yet some residents had to leave for bigger communities to seek housing, the report found. Some families who remained made their homes in trailers without electricity, water or sewer.

Cold Lake First Nations members have gone to the media to call for housing support in their community 275 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. Families were living in band-provided housing without running water, power or heat.

"We have about 3,000 band members and only 300 homes. So, the crisis is always there and is always ongoing," Cold Lake Chief Roger Marten said in the Cenovus press release.

Cenovus's housing pledge follows the company's commitment this month to target a minimum of $1.5 billion of additional spending with Indigenous businesses over the next 10 years.

The company says it has already spent $3 billion over the past decade with Indigenous businesses.