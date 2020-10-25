Cenovus to buy Husky Energy in deal pegged at $23.6B
The Calgary-based companies say in a joint announcement that the combined company will be the third-largest Canadian oil and natural gas producer, based on total company production.
The merged Cenovus Energy Inc. will remain headquartered in Alberta
Cenovus Energy Inc. is buying Husky Energy Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $23.6 billion.
Boards of directors at both companies have approved the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.
Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share, plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share.
Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix will head the combined company.
