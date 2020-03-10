Cenovus Energy cuts spending plans by a third, citing recent plunge in world oil prices
Calgary-based energy company now plans between $900M and $1B in spending
Cenovus Energy Inc. says it is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by 32 per cent due to the recent plunge in world oil prices.
The Calgary-based company says it now plans between $900 million and $1 billion in total capital spending this year, down from earlier plans for between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion.
The price of oil collapsed over a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia regarding plans to cut oil production.
The fight between the major oil producers compounded worries about lower demand due to slower economic growth as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
It was a devastating day for many in Alberta, the heart of Canada's oil and gas industry.
On Monday, the price collapse wiped out large portions of value on the stock markets from some of the biggest energy players:
- Suncor's share price dropped down nearly 18 per cent.
- CNRL plunged more than 29 per cent.
- And Cenovus lost more than half of its value — 51.65 per cent.
That's billions in wealth — gone in a single day.
Cenovus says it is also temporarily suspending its crude-by-rail program and deferring final investment decisions on major growth projects.
It says total production this year is expected come in between 432,000 and 486,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from its earlier guidance for between 472,000 and 496,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The energy sector accounts for more than 11 per cent of Canada's gross domestic product.
