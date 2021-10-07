CBC Lethbridge pop-up bureau: A forum with the city's mayoral candidates
Join us for a discussion with the candidates vying to win the mayor's chair in Lethbridge, Alta. We'll discuss the local drug crisis, health-care challenges in the community and how the candidates would handle other pressing matters in the city if elected.
Watch the discussion here on Tuesday, Oct. 12, starting at 7 p.m.
With less than two weeks to go before election day, voters in Lethbridge, Alta., have a big decision ahead of them — who do they want to replace Mayor Chris Spearman?
Six candidates are vying to take his spot, which he has held since 2013.
Join us here on Tuesday, Oct. 12, starting at 7 p.m. for a special forum with those candidates. We'll talk about the drug crisis in Lethbridge, about health-care in the community, about leadership and about the future of the city.
Have a question you want posed to the candidates?
We've launched an experimental outreach effort for Lethbridge and area residents. If you're in the area, join our Lethbridge bureau texting community to help in this experiment.
