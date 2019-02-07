Radio fan in retro CBC T-shirt posts fun photos on worldwide trip with family

Christian Mueller, a dad from Calgary, takes his favourite T-shirt everywhere.

He's on an around-the-world trip with his wife and two daughters — and a retro CBC tee.

Everywhere of note the family goes, so does Mueller, sporting the same outfit. He snaps a pic and posts it on his Instagram account, @Our4Afar, with the hashtag, #myCBCtshirt.

He says he's trying to find the "secret society" of other Canadian public broadcasting geeks who know the 1974 red, yellow and orange, exploding pizza-style gem.

"You're far away and sometimes you get homesick, but every now and then, somebody recognizes that," Mueller said by Skype from Buenos Aires. "You have that conversation about home and it just keeps you connected to your roots, to what's important."

For the record, he prefers the 46-year-old logo as he himself was born "a little bit ago."

Christian Mueller wore his CBC shirt to Erg Chebbi in Morocco. 'I was quickly recognized as a Canadian because of my awesome @cbc logo by numerous other Canadians,' he wrote. (Christian Mueller)

His family's got on board with his quirky habit, gamely taking his picture by camels, waterfalls and well-known landscapes. They even gave him a new T-shirt at Christmas to freshen up his wardrobe.

'It's a CBC thing'

His blue tee, and often deadpan expression, will be in a lot of their photos but it'll help them remember all the people they've met thanks to his quirky habit.

"It's always nice to be recognized by other Canadians so far from home. It's a CBC thing," he wrote in a photo from Iguazu Falls in Argentina.

Daughter Amelie Mueller, 11, says she's had fun meeting other Canadians, like a tour guide of an Argentinian cemetery. The friendly staffer sported an Edmonton Oilers hat while relaying the stories of the graves.

"They ask us like where we are from and if he works for the CBC," she said.

"Of course, I have to say no," her dad said.

The Mueller family and their constant companion, the CBC shirt, enjoy a gondola ride in Venice. (Submitted by Christian Mueller)

When on the Great Wall of China, a woman came running up to him. Turns out, her mother worked for CBC Manitoba, Mueller said, and wanted a photo to send home.

Another tourist yelled at him, "Hey Radio-Canada!" at the Acropolis in Athens. That traveller once set his sights on working at CBC but went on to work at an arts museum.

"I've been listening and CBC for as long as I can remember," Mueller said. "In the house, in the kitchen, doing breakfast, making dinners, in the car going to various activities when you're young.

"As I got older, it became important for me to stay connected to my community and to the world events around me… I naturally gravitated towards the CBC, as well."

Amelie, 11, and Christian Mueller do a Skype interview from Argentina. The family is travelling around the world on a year away from Calgary. (Christian Mueller)

He still tunes into the Calgary Eyeopener from abroad by listening online.

The family has been on the road since 2017. Mueller's wife, Jennifer, had the chance to work out of Hong Kong for a year.

Now they're on a year's break and home-schooling the kids. They've explored southeast Asia, the Balkans, western Europe, Morocco and South America so far.

Calgary dad Christian Mueller says he's loved showing his kids the world. He hopes they learn empathy from the experience. Here he is at the Acropolis in Athens. (Christian Mueller)

Mueller said he wanted his kids to appreciate their part in the "global community."

"Just keep an open mind and an open heart," he said. "It's hard to hate others when you walked a mile in their shoes."

Right now, they're spending a few weeks in Argentina, where the temperature has hovered around 40 C.

They plan to return Calgary in July after a few more stops, including to Peru, where they'll explore Machu Picchu and do some jungle trekking.