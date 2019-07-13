Mountain 911 doc shows how far volunteers go to save strangers in Alberta backcountry

Martin Presse was clinging to a rock in the middle of Big Horn River in Alberta, stuck in the turbulent water between the two drops of Crescent Falls.

The water, swollen from heavy snow melt, swept him off his feet as he waded in to cool off. He was fighting for his life.

That's when Doug Ritchie from Alberta Search and Rescue showed up.

Ritchie is just one of the many volunteers with the organization who plucks those in need from rocks, cliffs and woods and is featured in a new CBC documentary, Mountain 911.

Presse will never forget the day he met Ritchie, who roped down from a cliff to save him 20 years ago.

"Yeah it's as if it happened yesterday to be honest with you," he told Daybreak Alberta host Russell Bowers.

"I think about it every day. When you think you are going to lose your life and you will never see your kids again, you won't see your family, and maybe some of the regrets that you have — those are the kind of things that went through my mind."

I was shaking, I was really struggling. - Martin Presse

Presse said he had been there in the cold water water for almost three hours when Ritchie joined him and asked him if he was OK, in a way that conveyed just how serious the situation was.

"I was shaking, I was really struggling," said Presse.

"So he was amazing, within a couple minutes I had a toque on and he gave me something to wear and I warmed right up, putting his arm around me."

A nearby helicopter was called in to help and Presse was lifted straight from the rock to safety.

He immediately thought about his young children and the fact he would live to see them again.

Absolutely West series showcases Western Canada

The rescue is just one that's featured in the Mountain 911 documentary, which looks at the lengths volunteers will go to in order to save the lives of strangers in Alberta's backcountry.

From rescuing kayakers on Lake Abraham, to a quad rider who broke his spine and ribs.

It's part of a series called Absolutely West, looking at life in Western Canada.

Ritchie, for his part, shrugged off Presse' suggestion that he was a hero as well as the suggestion from Bowers that there's likely a few people that share the view.

"It's been enjoyable," he said of his time in search and rescue. "So it's an interesting way to meet people that's for sure."

Mountain 911 is now playing on CBC's GEM streaming service and will premiere on TV on Saturday at 7 p.m. MT.