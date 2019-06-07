A Calgary-based charity focused on clean water is getting a major philanthropic boost.

Two Calgary men will each provide up to $6 million to match any donations to the Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology, meaning a potential windfall of $24 million.

The organization is trying to address sanitation, hygiene, and clean drinking water needs in 150 developing countries.

David O'Brien is the current chairman of CAWST and one of the philanthropists donating the money, along with Geoff Cumming.

Billions affected

O'Brien said the organization is doing important work.

"It's huge because there are 2.1 billion people that are trapped in poverty because of lack of adequate clean water and there are upwards of four billion people who don't have adequate sanitation," he said.

The money from the two men and outside donors would mark a big increase for the organization, which reported revenues of $5.5 million in 2017.

CAWST focuses on giving local organization the power to implement their own water and sanitation strategies and provides education to groups and individuals.