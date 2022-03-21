Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer.

In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16.

"Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was contained. For that I am beyond fortunate."

The procedure was to remove a testicle with cancer.

Carducci called the experience "an emotional whirlwind."

"I have already started my rehabilitation program to recover from surgery and will continue to work closely with our medical team to be back on the pitch as soon as possible," he said.

Carducci also used his open letter to urge men to watch for signs.

"Testicular cancer is one of the most common and treatable forms of cancer among men aged 15-35, but early detection is key. If something seems unusual, get it checked," he said. "The potential awkwardness of that visit with your doctor is worth it — it certainly was for me. "

A Canadian youth international and two-time winner of Canada Soccer's U-17 Player of the Year award, Carducci has been called into camp by the national team three times but has yet to earn a cap.

He appeared in 26 games for the CPL's Cavalry in all competitions last season.