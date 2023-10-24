Calgary soccer fans head east as Cavalry FC tries to make CPL history

Some diehard soccer fans in Calgary are getting ready to make the journey to Ontario this weekend to cheer on their team in the Canadian Premier League finals.

Cavalry FC will take on Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Saturday. They hope win the playoffs in addition to the regular season, which no CPL team has done before.

Cavalry beat Victoria's Pacific FC 2-1 last weekend to advance to the final.

The league isn't known for travelling fans, but the Calgarians plan to make their voices and drums heard, cheering for Cavalry to achieve a historic win.

Ari Major says he was hooked after attending Cavalry's second game in the CPL's first season in 2019.

"For the last two seasons, I've been a season-ticket holder and only missed one game," said Major, who calls travelling to support the team for such a big game a no-brainer.

"I found some decently priced flights to Hamilton, and some other guys from our supporters group, the Frontline Ultras, are going as well," said Major. "So we have a significant group going, and some of the Foot Soldiers supporters group are also going."

Major says away supporters have a designated section at Tim Hortons Field, which they hope will be filled.

"We can make our presence known for the team and hopefully they recognize we've come all that way for them and hopefully they put on a really good game for us."

Some Calgary fans are making the trip to cheer on their team in Ontario. The Cavalry FC squad travels on Wednesday. (Tony Lewis/ProSportFoto.com)

Major says that while a home final at ATCO Field in Spruce Meadows would have been better for local fans, an away venue with no snow and warmer temperatures will make for better playing conditions.

"For them to come out onto the pitch and see us cheering them on, that will give them the boost they need to perform, and hopefully we can get the three points and do the double."

Cavalry set an attendance record this season, and Major says the team's success and committed fan base bodes well for the team's long-term future in the city.

"One game this season was our biggest attendance, so it's consistently growing, although we'd like to see sold-out games more and more. We've averaged 4,000 maybe 4,500 people per game this season. So it's pretty positive."

Calgary finished top of the league in the regular season with 16 wins and 55 points. Forge came second with 11 wins and 42 points.

The league is made up of eight teams from five provinces.

Kickoff for the CPL championship final is 4 p.m. MT on Saturday. The game is being televised, with watch parties being planned at some Calgary pubs.