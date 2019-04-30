New era set to begin as Calvary FC kicks off first season Saturday

New league. New team. New venue.

Meet the Cavalry FC, Calgary's new professional soccer team.

The Cavalry kick off the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) season Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Spruce Meadows, where they will take on Toronto's York 9 FC.

Cavalry coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr and team captain, midfielder Nik Ledgerwood spoke to The Homestretch Friday about launching the 2019 season, and what Calgary soccer fans can expect from the team.

Cavalry FC and the Foothills Academy USL team play an exhibition game at Spruce Meadows in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The CPL might best be thought of, Wheeldon said, in terms of professional football leagues.

"We're the CFL," he said. "There is the NFL. It exists. It's American League."

What the CPL might lack in megabucks and stars who earn millions to play in the MLS, it makes up for in opportunities for local players.

"They have bigger budgets," Wheeldon said, "but we're our own top tier one league.

"And I think it's great for Canadian footballers to populate."

Cavalry FC captain Nik Ledgerwood, is originally from Lethbridge (Tracy Fuller)

Players to watch

Ledgerwood expects the level of play to be high.

"It's going to surprise a lot of people," he said. "A lot of people underestimate the quality that's going to be put on show tomorrow, especially after seeing our pre-season."

And with a lot of Canadians getting significant playing time — like the CFL, there is a limit on imports (7), with the starting eleven requiring a minimum at least 50 per cent Canadians, plus one.

The Cavalry — named in honour of Lord Strathcona's horse — will feature seven players born and raised in Calgary.

With Canada set to host a portion of the 2026 World Cup in Edmonton, that spells possibility for Ledgerwood.

"There's a lot of boys out there that, in the next few years, they'll [eventually] be putting on a Canadian jersey," he said.

Imports

There are also imports to watch, Ledgerwood said.

"On our team in particular, we have a few boys that have played at a high level overseas. Dominic Malonga has obviously made a name for himself in Europe. Julien Buescher from Germany has done extremely well for himself playing in MLS as well," he said.

"More important though, there's going to be local names — people are going to be very surprised about the quality [of player] that's been produced here in Calgary."

Homestretch host Doug Dirks with Cavalry FC coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr and team captain Nik Ledgerwood (Tracy Fuller)

Financial foundation

There have been other leagues and other professional and semi professional soccer teams over years — teams like the Boomers, the Kickers, and the Mustangs — but Wheeldon said he's confident about the Calvary FC's chances of making a long-term go of it.

"I get asked that a lot and it's a very simple answer. We've got a great business end behind this," Wheeldon said.

"We've got an incredible TV rights deal with MediaPro that obviously CBC is a part of as well," he said.

"You look at the WestJet, the Volkswagen dealerships, you look at the Nike, and the Macron deals," he added, in addition to solid owners in Calgary (Spruce Meadows organization), as well as elsewhere in the country.

"You've got terrific ownership groups," he said. "They're here for the long haul."

Tickets for Saturday's franchise debut were in short supply on StubHub Friday, although a few were available.

About the only thing not looking too promising was the weather, which called for wet, cool, cloudy conditions, including a possibility of snow flurries.

Ledgerwood said the prospect of two centimetres of snow didn't bother him, "As long as you're running fast."

"I don't know about watching in it," he added, "but if we're on the field and moving, it's not too bad. I've definitely played in worse."

The ultimate long term might be increased opportunity for young Calgary soccer players that an earlier generation of Canadian soccer players couldn't have dreamed of getting in their own hometowns, Ledgerwood said.

"When I was growing up, I didn't have the opportunities to stick around and play professional soccer," he said. "I had to go overseas, but I think for the next generation of kids coming through this is something that's going to hold them and grasp them to stay in soccer.

"They can now watch it on TV, or livestream it. They can go down to the city, to the stadium and see it live.

"And they'll now be a part of something," he added. "This is history in the making."

With files from The Homestretch